Getting handsy! Scott Disick and girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin were spotted packing on the PDA at a hair salon in Los Angeles on Monday, April 19 — the same day his ex Kourtney Kardashian seemingly hinted to her “kinky” sex life with new boyfriend Travis Barker.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 37-year-old and the model, 19, were seen walking with their arms around one another and their hands touching each other’s behinds. Steamy. In the snapshots, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a white Chrome Hearts hoodie, orange pants and a yellow bucket hat, while the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star donned a white tank top and khaki pants.

The Talentless founder’s former flame, 42, also shared an article from her Poosh lifestyle website about intimacy on Monday. “ROUGH SEX: LOVE IT OR LEAVE IT?” Kourtney captioned the post via her Instagram Stories. “It’s not for everyone, but we’re fans and wanted to investigate the kinky bedroom preference,” read the blog post.

“Contrary to popular belief, our sexual fantasies are not necessarily reflective of what we enjoy in our non-sexual lives,” Casey Tanner, founder of QueerSexTherapy, explained in the write-up. “For example, folks who are submissive in bed often lead quite dominant lives in their careers, and vice versa. This is the power of sexual fantasy: that for a brief period of time, we can tap into parts of ourselves that we don’t have access to in our daily lives.”

It’s clear Kourtney and the Blink-182 rocker, 45 — who went public in February after sparking dating rumors a month prior — can’t get enough of one another. One day prior to the steamy post, Travis dropped the L-bomb in a heartfelt yet NSFW post in honor of his lady love’s 42nd birthday. “I F—KING LOVE YOU! YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD,” he told the reality star in an Instagram tribute that featured several photos of the couple making out. The post also included a video of the mother of three sucking on the drummer’s thumb.

Kourtney shares 11-year-old son Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign with Scott, while Travis and ex-wife Shanna Moakler have two children, 17-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old daughter Alabama.

“Kourtney’s friends honestly haven’t ever seen her so happy,” an insider previously revealed to Life & Style, while a second source noted, “Right now, she’s just happy and there’s zero pressure on the relationship to be anything more than what it is.”

As for Scott and Amelia, they started dating in October 2020 after inciting romance rumors when they were photographed attending Kendall Jenner‘s birthday party together — and over the last six months, Kourtney has given the Bravo alum her “seal of approval,” an additional insider previously told Life & Style. “Amelia is great with the kids, they like her. That’s all that really counts. She’s young, but she’s responsible enough and a good influence on Scott.”