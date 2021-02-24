No competition here! Kourtney Kardashian gave Scott Disick’s girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin her “seal of approval,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “Amelia is great with the kids, they like her. That’s all that really counts.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, “doesn’t feel threatened” by the model, 19, “whatsoever,” adds the insider. The Poosh founder is “confident in her own skin” and also in the relationship she has with her three kids, Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

“She’ll always be ‘mom’ and no one will ever take that away from her,” explains the insider. “Amelia respects Kourtney and would never try to replace her. She knows where she stands.”

That being said, the mom of three is “protective” of her children and didn’t take their introduction to Amelia lightly. “[Kourtney] and Scott have this rule where they have to meet each other’s partners before the kids are introduced to them,” divulges the insider. “Yes, [Amelia’s] young, but she’s responsible enough and a good influence on Scott.”

The Flip It Like Disick star, 37, recently spent a couple of weeks in Miami with Amelia. The couple and his three kids were photographed leaving their Florida hotel on February 21 before boarding a private jet.

During their vacation, the couple was spotted dining around town in Miami and packing on the PDA on the beach, but it doesn’t seem like they got too wild. The insider says Scott has “definitely calmed down a lot since Amelia came into his life.”

Kourtney isn’t the only one who approves of her ex’s romance with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills teen. “The Kardashian-Jenner family is super supportive of Scott and Amelia’s relationship. They really like the two of them together and think Amelia is a great influence on Scott,” a source told Us Weekly in January 2021. “Scott and Amelia are in a really good place. They have a lot of love and respect for each other and it shows.”

The reality TV mom isn’t sitting home alone these days, she’s also found a new love interest. Kourtney recently took her romance public with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

“The chemistry between them was there so it seemed like a natural transition,” a second insider told Life & Style in January about Kourtney’s relationship with the rockstar. “They’ve been secretly together for a couple of months and are really into each other. Travis always found Kourtney super sexy so he’s over the moon to be in a relationship with her and for Kourtney, their relationship is ‘easy’ because they’ve been pals for years … There’s no game playing or anything like that.”

It’s a new chapter for everyone!