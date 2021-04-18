He said it! Travis Barker dropped the L-bomb and told girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian that he “loves” her in a steamy NSFW birthday tribute post on Sunday, April 18.

“I F—KING LOVE YOU!” the 45-year-old captioned a set of five sexy photos of the couple kissing and cuddling. “YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD. HAPPY BIRTHDAY.” The Blink-182 rocker also included a black heart emoji in his caption. The final slide of the post was a steamy video in which the newly minted 42-year-old sucked on her man’s thumb before laying back and laughing as she said his name.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star previously told the musician she loved him in a simple handwritten note he posted to his Instagram Stories on March 22.

Hours before her beau’s birthday post, the Poosh founder shared several Instagram Story photos of a massive floral display Travis gifted her for her special day. The gorgeous arrangement, which appeared to take up a large portion of her foyer, was decked out in tulips and gardenias, which Kourtney revealed were her favorite flowers.

Things have been getting hot and heavy for the dynamic duo lately. Last week, the drummer tagged his lady love in a NSFW Instagram post in which he claimed, “All day I dream about sex with you.” Two days before that, Travis debuted a stunning new tattoo of Kourtney’s first name on his chest, which the reality star also posted to her own feed.

The pair sparked dating rumors in January and made their romance Instagram official less than a month later. Since going public, the proud parents have enjoyed several dinner dates at Nobu in Malibu and even spent time together in the recording studio while the performer worked on various projects. Kourtney shares 11-year-old son Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign with ex Scott Disick, while Travis is father to 17-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old daughter Alabama, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

“Kourtney’s friends honestly haven’t ever seen her so happy,” an insider previously revealed to Life & Style about how the new relationship makes the E! personality feel. A second source added, “Right now, she’s just happy and there’s zero pressure on the relationship to be anything more than what it is.”