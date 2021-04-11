Steamy! Kourtney Kardashian‘s boyfriend, Travis Barker, tagged her in a totally NSFW post on his Instagram on Saturday, April 10.

“All day I dream about sex [with] you,” the 45-year-old captioned a photo of himself throwing a drumstick in the air while sitting shirtless at a drumset on the top of a sightseeing bus with balloons attached to it. The Blink-182 rocker tagged the 41-year-old in the photo portion of the post — so it was hidden from followers unless they tapped on the image.

Travis and Kourtney’s relationship seems to be heating up quite a bit lately. On Thursday, April 8, the drummer debuted the tattoo of Kourtney’s first name he got on his chest. The Poosh founder posted a photo of the tattoo with her manicured hand alongside it, which her boyfriend later shared to his Instagram Stories.

The pair first sparked romance rumors in January when they were spending time together at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs home. They made their relationship Instagram official less than a month later, two days after celebrating their first Valentine’s Day as a couple.

Shutterstock (2)

“Kourtney’s friends honestly haven’t ever seen her so happy,” an insider previously told Life & Style about the neighbors-turned-lovers and their blossoming relationship. A second source said, “Right now, she’s just happy and there’s zero pressure on the relationship to be anything more than what it is.”

Since going public, the dynamic duo has been photographed packing on the PDA all over Los Angeles, as well as taking trips one-on-one and with their kids. In early April, the couple took their children to a ski resort in Utah and spent some quality time together. Kourtney shares three children — 11-year-old son Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign — with ex Scott Disick, while Travis has 17-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old daughter Alabama from a previous marriage to Shanna Moakler.

The former Miss USA, 46, recently revealed why her children — including 22-year-old daughter Atiana De La Hoya, whom she shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya — spend more time with the musician and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. “Because he lives behind two gates, has a mega mansion and is cooler than me,” she told a fan during an Instagram Q&A on Friday, April 9. “LOL, we have shared custody but our kids are older. We are very close.”