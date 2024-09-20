Renee Zellweger Forgoes Prenup With Ant Anstead: 'Foolish' (Exclusive)

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead are still going strong and planning on tying the knot soon enough, as a source exclusively tells Life & Style she’s willing to risk it all by forgoing a prenup with the British T.V. star, despite being warned by pals it’s a recipe for disaster!

“Renée will absolutely marry Ant, they’re getting their ducks in a row,” the source confirms. “Originally, the plan was to have a ceremony in England and another one in America, and that’s still very much on the agenda.”

A second source previously confirmed to Life & Style the couple are “everything-but-married at this point.”

“It’s just a question of timing,” the first source continues, “and deciding if they want to do it this winter or next spring, after all the promotion for her movie is done.”

Reprising her role as Bridgette Jones for the fourth time, the actress, 55, is starring in the franchise’s next installment, Mad About the Boy, which is set to release on Valentine’s Day next year.

Renée, 55, unlike her most famous character, is not suffering in love. In fact, the actress is so confident in her newfound beau she’s forgoing any legalese to secure her fortune in case she and Ant, 45, end up splitting after they’re married.

“One thing she has decided is that they don’t need to be going through back and forth with lawyers hashing out prenups,” the source says.

The two entered the relationship with a bit of an economic imbalance, to say the least. The Jerry Maguire actress has racked up an impressive $90 million throughout her many decades in starring in Hollywood blockbusters, while T.V. presenter Ant brings a comparatively paltry $5 million to the partnership.

Carsten Koall/Getty Images

Still, the source says Renée refuses to safeguard her fortune.

“She finds the idea of starting off a marriage with a contingency plan for it to end really distasteful.”

“They’re blissfully in love and have given the relationship plenty of time to get past the honeymoon stage and see that it’s much more than just infatuation,” the insider argues.

“They live together and have been through enough tests for her to know that Ant is the one, and nothing’s going to get in their way.”

The couple went Instagram official in September 2021, with a cute black and white photo of the two of them smiling, after meeting on the set of Ant’s Disney+ show Celebrity IOU Joyride earlier that year.

The actress has since been hush-hush about her relationship, aside from a few sweet social media posts and snippets of info through interviews, including an April 2022 cover story for Harper’s Bazaar, in which the actress talked about how they met.

“She’s a true romantic, which is lovely, but considering all the money at stake a lot of people think she’s being foolish not to protect herself in the event things do go south,” the source argues.

“Her inner circle is trying to gently talk sense into her and convince her that the best time to hash all these things out is before there are problems, but Renée won’t listen, she’s made up her mind.”