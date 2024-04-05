Renée Zellweger’s most popular movie character, Bridget Jones, famously struggles with love and relationships — but the actress’ own days as a singleton are long over. Renée and Celebrity IOU: Joyride host Ant Anstead are “everything-but-married at this point,” confides an insider.

Renée, 54, and Ant, 45, met on the set of his TV series in 2021 and have shared a home in Laguna Beach, California, for the past year. “The right time is often the most unexpected,” says Ant, who after two failed marriages, didn’t anticipate finding love again so soon. “There’s absolutely no way it was something I expected, but there’s something magical in that.”

Renée, who was briefly married to country singer Kenny Chesney in 2005, has been notoriously private about her love life. The solid ground she has found in her romance with the Britain-born TV host has given her the courage to dive into a whole new challenge as a stepmom to his children, Amelie, 20, Archie, 17, and Hudson, 4. “His kids all get along really well with Renée and always look forward to being with her,” says the insider. “She is kind and nurturing and a lot of fun, too!”

Nobody would be surprised if the couple quietly wed. “They’ve talked about marriage,” confides the insider. “They wouldn’t do anything big, just something small. This summer in London may be the perfect time for that.”

Renée Zellweger Feels Supported By Ant Anstead

The couple have reportedly been poring over London rentals to reside in when Renée begins filming a fourth Bridget Jones movie in May. Based loosely on Helen Fielding’s novel Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, the film will reunite Renée with Colin Firth and Hugh Grant as the men complicating Bridget’s life. “I love her,” the two-time Oscar winner says of revisiting Bridget. “I just think she’s so much fun. She’s the best.”