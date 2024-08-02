Renée Zellweger is madly in love with boyfriend Ant Anstead, but she’s worried he could have unfinished business with his ex-wife, Christina Hall (née Haack), who just revealed she’s getting her third divorce.

Sources exclusively tell Life & Style that friends are saying the Flip or Flop star, 41, still holds a torch for the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host, 45. On July 16, Josh Hall filed for a dissolution of marriage from Christina, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

“Renée is very wary of Christina. She’s not only drop-dead gorgeous, she also shares a child with Ant, so they do have to stay in constant communication,” an insider says. “No matter how often he says there are no feelings left between them, it’s hard not to be threatened, especially because she knows he was totally devastated when his marriage ended.”

Before Christina and Josh, 43, tied the knot on April 5, 2022, she was married to Ant from 2018 to 2021 (the former couple split in September 2020 after 22 months of marriage).

Raising even more eyebrows, as Life & Style previously reported, Christina started following Ant on Instagram amid her messy divorce from Josh. As of Thursday, August 1, Christina is still following Ant; however, the Wheeler Dealers host, who has been dating 55-year-old Renée since April 2021, is not following his ex-wife.

“He swears he’s long past that and has no interest in ever getting back together with Christina, but Renée’s been betrayed in the past so it’s hard not to be on the lookout,” says the insider. “It wasn’t an issue when Christina was happily married but now that she’s single Renée is panicked that she’ll set her sights on Ant again.”

Christina’s divorce from Josh will be her third. Her first marriage to Tarek El Moussa also ended when their divorce was finalized in January 2018. The Christina on the Coast star shares son Brayden, 8, and daughter Taylor, 13, with Tarek, as well as son Hudson, 4, with Ant.

And because Renée has been spotted out of the country while shooting Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy in the U.K., Ant is “spending a lot of time without her back in California,” the source notes.

Still, adds the insider, “Everyone is telling [Renée] not to worry, that Ant only has eyes for her, but it has brought up a lot of anxiety for her and she can’t help but feel it pays to watch her back.”

Following Ant and Christina’s split, he claimed that he was not the one who initiated the breakup. “Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly. I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness,” he wrote on September 27, 2020.

Christina and Ant’s divorce was finalized in June 2021. By then, she was already dating Josh. The home renovator revealed in a July 8, 2021, Instagram post that she started seeing the realtor in March 2021, telling followers, “When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore.”