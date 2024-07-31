Christina Hall Follows Ex Ant Anstead on Instagram Amid Divorce

Plot twist! Christina Hall started following ex-husband Ant Anstead on Instagram amid her messy divorce from Josh Hall.

Christina, 41, was following Ant, 45, as of Tuesday, July 30. The former couple split in September 2020 after 22 months of marriage. The Wheeler Dealers host, who has been dating actress Renee Zellweger since April 2021, is not currently following his ex-wife.

The move came after the Flip or Flop alum joked about working with Ant following her split from Josh, 44.

Christina had been filming HGTV’s The Flip Off alongside Josh with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. The duos were competing against each other to see who could buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest profit. Following Josh’s July 15 divorce filing, he is no longer part of the show.

“How awesome would it be to have Ant replace Josh on The Flip Off. Ratings would go through the roof. If it happens, I need some credit. Lol,” a fan told the Christina on the Coast star in the comments of a July 25 Instagram post.

“LOL that would be a genius ‘ratings’ idea just sayin,” the California native replied.

The follower pointed out, “Hey, if you can work with Tarek, you can do it with Ant. If it happens, promise me you will come to the Vegas area and just redo our master bathroom. Lol I need some credit for the idea.”

Christina and Tarek worked together for 10 seasons on Flip or Flop, which continued to churn out episodes after the former couple’s 2016 split and 2018 divorce.

Getting Ant onboard seems unlikely, as he made it known how deeply devastated he was when Christina decided to end their marriage.

The pair wed in a backyard ceremony in Newport Beach, California, on December 22, 2018. They went on to welcome son Hudson in September 2019, but Christina announced their split one year later on September 18, 2020.

Courtesy of Ant Anstead/Instagram

Ant made it clear that he was not the one who initiated the breakup in an Instagram post nine days later.

“Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly. I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness,” he wrote on September 27, 2020.

Fans noticed Ant was hurting following the split, pointing out how he appeared much thinner in an October 26, 2020, Instagram post. The Plymouth, England, native revealed that he had lost 23 pounds but added, “Don’t worry I will get it back on.”

Christina and Ant’s divorce was finalized in June 2021. By then, she was already dating Josh.

The home renovator revealed in a July 8, 2021, Instagram post that she started seeing the realtor in March 2021, telling followers, “When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore.”

The former couple’s romance moved at warp speed, as they got engaged in September 2021. In Josh’s divorce filing, he revealed the pair secretly married the following month. The exes followed it up with a formal wedding in Maui for family and friends in April 2022.