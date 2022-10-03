Ups and downs. Christina Hall and ex-husband Ant Anstead split after nearly two years of marriage in September 2020— but why did the couple decide to divorce? The pair “just grew apart,” an insider previously told Life & Style.

“No one saw this coming. I’m hearing that Christina and Ant just grew apart,” the source exclusively explained at the time. “They’re very different people from totally different backgrounds, and that definitely played a factor. Friends say Ant was the first one who started having feelings about splitting.”

Keep reading for exclusive details on their split, divorce and current custody battle.

When Did Christina and Ant Split?

Despite the bombshell breakup, which was announced in September 2020, things seemed mostly amicable between the reality stars for a time. “It’s very sad, but they say they still love and respect each other,” the insider continued. “The conversations about splitting were gut-wrenching and heartbreaking, but they both came to the same conclusion and decided it wasn’t going to be a lifetime marriage.”

“The crazy thing is that on the outside they looked like the perfect couple,” the source added. “It just goes to show that you just never know what’s going on behind closed doors.”

The Flip or Flop star announced the “difficult decision to separate” from the Wheeler Dealers star on Instagram. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority,” Christina captioned a photo of the former flames walking on the beach together. “We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

Who Has Custody of Christina and Ant’s Son Hudson?

After finalizing their divorce in June 2021, things took a turn for the worst when Ant filed for full custody of their son in April 2022.

Christina told Life & Style the situation and her ex’s actions “saddens” her.

“If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested,” she said. “I have had my share of ups and downs, but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.”

Amid their heated custody battle, Christina revealed she will no longer film their young son when it comes to her television series and social media posts.

“I am mentally exhausted over the recent false accusations against me. Hudson’s father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information. This has had great impact on me and my household,” the HGTV star wrote via Instagram on October 2. “Because of this, I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself.”

How Many Kids Do Christina and Ant Have?

In September 2019, they welcomed their only child together, son Hudson London Anstead.

The HGTV personality is also mother to daughter Taylor and son Brayden from her previous marriage to Flip or Flop costar Tarek El Moussa. The car enthusiast also has two kids of his own — daughter Amelie and son Archie — from a previous relationship. While Ant has moved on with Renée Zellweger, Christina married Josh Hall in April 2022.