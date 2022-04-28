No more sharing! Ant Anstead has filed for full custody of his 2-year-old son, Hudson, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall, Life and Style can confirm. The former couple currently have a shared custody agreement for the little boy. The request comes as Christina remarried in 2022, tying the knot with realtor Joshua Hall after a whirlwind romance.

“What Ant is doing deeply saddens me,” Christina told Life and Style in a Thursday April 28, statement. She continued, “If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested. I have had my share of ups and downs, but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.”

Ant claims that Christina has not been a regular presence in Hudson’s life, according to court papers obtained by TMZ. The Wheeler Dealers host said that she has spent “9 full days each month” with the boy over the last 20 months, per the outlet. He also claimed that when Christina does have Hudson, she uses him in paid commercial social media posts. Ant asked the judge to prevent her from using Hudson in any “commercial endeavor” unless he gives permission, the site reports.

The TV host also detailed a disturbing alleged incident where Hudson was returned to him with a terrible sunburn after he was with Christina, and the boy was crying in pain. Ant claimed that when he texted the HGTV personality about the situation, she responded, ” … it didn’t feel hot. Give him some Tylenol. I’m sure it will be better tomorrow.”

Ant, 43, and Christina, 38, began dating in early 2018 and wed in a backyard ceremony of the home they bought together in Newport Beach, California, on December 22 of that year. They started a family quickly, as Hudson was born in September 2019.

The HGTV star shocked fans when she announced in September 2020, shortly after Hudson’s first birthday, that the pair were splitting. Ant later made it clear in several social media posts how devastated he was by Christina’s decision to end their marriage. Their divorce was finalized in June 2021.

A month later, Christina revealed to fans that she was dating Josh, sharing in an Instagram post that they had been secretly dating since the spring and that she was absolutely crazy about him. She also told fans not to judge her about getting into a serious new relationship so quickly after her split from Ant.

“I may be a bit crazy and I’m definitely not perfect, but I will never live my life based on other people’s judgments or opinions. We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect,” she wrote in her post debuting their romance, adding, “So yes ‘another relationship’ and guess what. I’m 38 — I’ll do what I want.”

The couple got engaged two months later in September 2021. Christina and Josh went on to secretly wed, though the date of the nuptials is not yet known. Their marital status was revealed when Christina took Josh’s surname of Hall and changed her real estate license to reflect her new name, in paperwork obtained by Life and Style on April 5.

Ant has since moved on to a serious relationship with Oscar-winning actress Renee Zellweger. The pair met when the Judy star filmed an episode of his Celebrity IOU: Joyride series in April 2021 and the two totally clicked. Over the past year, Ant and Renee have been photographed on fun outings with Hudson to the beach and other locations.

Christina announced on April 25 that she and Josh are moving their family back to Newport Beach after she bought a $10 million ocean-view mansion in Southern Orange County’s Dana Point following her split from Ant. In addition to Hudson, the home renovator shares daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, with ex-husband and Flip or Flop cohost Tarek El Moussa.

Next to a family Instagram photo on the beach with Josh and her kids, Christina wrote, “Our new home is our long-term family home. Coming from a restless soul, my soul is ready to rest. At 38, I’m exactly where I want to be and can’t wait to make the next house our home.”

Reps for Ant and Christina did not immediately respond to Life and Style‘s request for comment.