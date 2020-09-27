Struggling with the new normal. Christina Anstead‘s estranged husband, Ant Anstead, broke his silence about their shocking split, just hours after she opened up about the breakup.

“Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly,” the 41-year-old captioned a black-and-white photo of the former flames on Instagram on Saturday, September 26. “I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness.”

Earlier that day, the Flip or Flop star, 37, got real about parting ways from the Wheeler Dealers host after nearly two years of marriage.

“Sometimes our calling is bigger than our plans. I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two. I never thought I would have [two] baby daddies — but sometimes life throws us curve balls,” Christina wrote alongside a selfie on Instagram. “Instead of getting stuck in these ‘setbacks,’ I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed. I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing.”

The reality star announced the bombshell breakup on September 18. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

The couple — who share one child, 12-month-old son Hudson — seemed to be going strong prior to their split which is why the news shocked fans and friends alike. “No one saw this coming. I’m hearing that Christina and Ant just grew apart,” an insider exclusively revealed to Life & Style about what went wrong. “They’re very different people from totally different backgrounds, and that definitely played a factor.” The source noted “the conversations about splitting were gut-wrenching and heartbreaking.”

“The crazy thing is that on the outside they looked like the perfect couple,” the insider added. “It just goes to show that you just never know what’s going on behind closed doors.”