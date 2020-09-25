After Flip or Flop star Christina Anstead announced she split from husband Ant Anstead, fans might be wondering if they’ll see the English host stateside again. Considering how popular the 41-year-old is in his home country of England, that remains to be seen! But what exactly does Christina’s former flame do for work? Here’s everything we know about Ant’s job.

The U.K.-born heartthrob is a TV personality, host and car specialist. He started pursuing a career as a car builder in 2005, in which he restored vintage cars for clients. Through his work with car building, he ended up working on other art pieces and sculptures for private collectors and museums.

In 2014, he starred in The World’s Most Expensive Cars, which he also produced through his own company. After the success of the series, he went on to host two Building Cars Live shows on BBC Two in 2015, followed by his own series, Ant Anstead Master Mechanic. In the 12-part docuseries, Ant built cars with spare parts and portions of donated vehicles. He is most widely known for hosting Wheeler Dealers, which he joined in 2017.

Interestingly enough, after graduating from college, he worked as a police officer for a few years before getting into building vehicles. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the accomplished television presenter is now worth an estimated $5 million, so it seems he’ll be doing just fine with his car-centric career amid his split from Christina, 37.

The HGTV star announce the “difficult decision to separate” from Ant on September 18. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority,” Christina captioned a photo of the former flames walking on the beach together. “We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

The couple tied the knot at their Orange County home in December 2018. They welcomed their first child together, son Hudson, the following year, in September 2019. Ant also shares two children — daughter Amelie, 19, and son Archie, 14 — with ex-wife Louise Anstead, while Christina has two children — daughter, Taylor, 9, and son Brayden, 5 — from her first marriage to Tarek El Moussa.