You go, mama! Christina Anstead exclusively reveals to Life & Style that she’s “lost all the baby weight” from her third pregnancy with son Hudson.

“Since I’ve been crazy busy, it may not all be back to where it once was and I have a bit more ‘toning up’ to do … but as far as the number on the scale, it’s the same as before pregnancy,” the reality star, 36, explains while promoting her new book, The Wellness Remodel, with coauthor Cara Clark.

“I’m a jeans and T-shirt kinda girl, so fitting back into my skinny jeans was basically my only priority when it came to actual weight loss,” adds Christina. “I gained 30 pounds during pregnancy and around five months postpartum, I was back to my before baby weight. Because of my crazy work schedule, I was only exercising three times a week, so I definitely credit it to healthy eating.”

As for Christina’s go-to diet? The Flip or Flop personality is all about the “90/10” rule. “90 percent of the time I follow my usual healthy eating routine, but if it’s a date night or girls’ night out I’ll go for that slice of pretzel bread or dirty martini and not torture myself over it,” she explains.

“I think it’s important we listen to our bodies, especially during pregnancy and after babies,” Christina muses. “Our bodies are constantly giving us signals about what we can and cannot handle. It’s when we choose to ignore them that we can get overworked and be forced to sit out for a while. I’ve become very in tune with my body and that’s something we really dive into in The Wellness Remodel.”

The mother of three, who shares two children, Taylor and Brayden, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, believes that mental health is just as important as physical health. “If you aren’t mentally healthy you aren’t healthy,” says Christina. “Being a busy woman and busy mom, we can tend to neglect ourselves and push our thoughts to the back of our brains to deal with later. By taking care of yourself, you become mentally and physically healthier and show up happier for those around you.”

