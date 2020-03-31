Making time for romance. Christina Anstead and her husband, Ant Anstead, “try to go on a date night once a week or every other week,” the Flip or Flop star tells Life & Style exclusively.

Of course, with the coronavirus pandemic at large, Christina, 36, and Ant, 41, are “stuck at home.” However, when they “aren’t under quarantine,” they have some favorite activities. “We love a nice, long dinner where we can just enjoy some alone time and catch up,” the Christina on the Coast personality says. “During the summer, we love to go for bike rides by the beach and enjoy a cocktail watching the sunset.”

Between Christina and Ant, the married pair has five children. The HGTV leading lady shares daughter Taylor El Moussa and son Brayden El Moussa with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, while Ant shares daughter Amelie Anstead and son Archie Anstead with ex-wife Louise Anstead.

In September 2019, Christina and the U.K. TV presenter welcomed their first child together, a son named Hudson. “He’s almost 7 months old now, so he’s starting to sit up and he has a new big boy bath seat which is so fun,” the California native gushes.

“He loves his toys where he can stand and look out at our crazy busy household. He’s sleeping much better now, so that’s always a plus,” Christina adds. “And he is such a cutie!”

As for her other kids? “Tay is into soccer and she’s just such an entertainer — loves to put on routines at home,” the proud mom says. “Brayden is all boy — super busy and very playful.”

In some instances, having a blended family can be challenging, but not for Christina and Ant. “The kids get along so well,” she assures. “We are very lucky! The kids are all such different ages so there isn’t any competition which is nice. The best advice to coparenting is to put the kids first — always!”

