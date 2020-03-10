What a mood! Christina Anstead took to her Instagram Story on Monday, March 9, to share a hilarious video of her youngest son, Hudson, looking grumpy during his tummy time. It turns out, there’s a valid reason the 6-month-old was not having it.

“Daylight savings has us all a little [grumpy],” the 36-year-old captioned the video. Can we blame him, though?

Courtesy of Christina Anstead/ Instagram

With this exception, Hudson always seems to be in a happy mood. He even has the same smile as his dad, Ant Anstead, according to Christina. “Sweet little grin just like his daddy,” the Flip or Flop star captioned a photo with her bundle of joy. Ant, 41, couldn’t help himself, so he reposted the same photo and captioned it, “Too much!!!! (Stolen from wifey’s page!)”

It looks like Hudson isn’t the only one doing a lot of smiling these days. Christina recently revealed she’s having a great year thanks to her hubby. “Today changed my outlook on this year,” the mom of three shared on Instagram on March 7. “2020 is gonna be awesome. Looking forward to what’s ahead. (And my brows look on point thank you very much @ant_anstead.”

Speaking of Ant, things between the couple couldn’t seem better. In January, Christina admitted she was going to put the effort to have more one on one time with the U.K. native. Now, the dynamic duo regularly go on dates and document them on Insta.

Though they didn’t get to spend Valentine’s Day together because of a conflict in schedule, they gushed about each other in sweet posts. “Our third Valentine’s Day together but not together,” she captioned a photo with him in February. “His work loves to plan joyrides on Valentine’s Day for some reason. Love this life with you, @ant_anstead. “Thank you for all your love and support always — my forever valentine. Heart shaped pizza and cookies with the kids tonight.”

Ant returned the love and shared an adorable clip of the two dancing. “My valentine … My wife … @christinaanstead,” he wrote. “I cannot imagine this life without you! You lift me, ground me, inspire me, teach me, complete me and most of all, love me!! You also make me laugh!! Loads! Like stupid belly laugh, where I snort and spit out my tea. I love all of you! Thank you for choosing me! My twin flame.” How sweet!