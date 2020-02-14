Courtesy of Christina Anstead/Instagram

You can always expect Christina Anstead to make the best of any situation, including not spending Valentine’s Day with her husband, Ant Anstead. The 36-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, February 14, to give her hubby a shout-out in honor of the romantic holiday.

“Our third Valentine’s Day together but not together,” she captioned a selfie with the U.K. native, 40. “His work loves to plan joyrides on Valentine’s Day for some reason. Love this life with you, @ant_anstead. “Thank you for all your love and support always — my forever valentine. Heart shaped pizza and cookies with the kids tonight.”

Ant also shared a heartwarming post about his lady. “My valentine … My wife … @christinaanstead,” he captioned a video of the two dancing. “I cannot imagine this life without you! You lift me, ground me, inspire me, teach me, complete me and most of all, love me!! You also make me laugh!! Loads! Like stupid belly laugh, where I snort and spit out my tea. I love all of you! Thank you for choosing me! My twin flame.”

The couple got married in December 2018, and though they’re still newlyweds, they have been so busy. In addition to each having two kids from their previous marriages, they share a son named Hudson, whom they welcomed in September 2019.

In January, Christina told her followers she was putting the effort to give Ant the same undivided attention, she gives Hudson, Taylor and Brayden, whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa.

“It’s the first time we’ve had a few hours alone since our anniversary,” Christina wrote on IG at the time. “Not good, obviously … I am usually good at making sure everyone in the fam has one-on-one time with me, but it’s been @ant_anstead and I who haven’t had much of that. We thrive on getting adult alone time as I’m sure most couples do … Time to make sure I make this a priority.” Though they didn’t get to spend Valentine’s Day together, they’ve been going on plenty of dates since the new year began. We love to see it!