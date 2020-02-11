Courtesy of Christina Anstead/ Instagram

Runs in the family! Christina Anstead took to Instagram on Monday, February 10, to share a precious tidbit about her husband, Ant Anstead, and their son, Hudson. “Sweet little grin just like his daddy,” the reality TV star, 40, captioned a photo with her 5-month-old.

Of course, Ant couldn’t help but gush over his infant. “Too much!!!! (Stolen from wifey’s page!)” the 40-year-old captioned the same snapshot. Naturally, plenty of fans chimed in with kind words. “Good lord, he’s adorable. Great pic,” one person commented. “Aww, lil cutie!” wrote a second follower. “Handsome lil man with his pretty mama,” a third person wrote.

Hudson’s smile isn’t the only thing he has in common with his dad. According to Christina, she thinks her son looks English just like Ant. “Get ready for some baby voices because little guy is up and he’s in a good mood, so I’m going to show him off for a little bit,” the mom of three said on her Instagram Story in October 2019. “My baby totally looks British, by the way. If that’s a thing, he looks British.”

Christina and Ant welcomed Hudson in September 2019. In addition to sharing a son together, they both have two children from their previous marriages. Though the couple is incredibly busy, they’ve been putting in effort to spend time together. “It’s the first time we’ve had a few hours alone since our anniversary. Not good obviously … I am usually good at making sure everyone in the fam has one-on-one time with me, but it’s been @ant_anstead and I who haven’t had much of that,” she captioned a selfie with Ant in January. “We thrive on getting adult alone time as I’m sure most couples do … Time to make sure I make this a priority.”

Since then, the pair has gone on a few dates — their most recent outing was on February 8. “We escaped to the mountains!!!” he captioned a photo with his wife. “Weekend getaway in Park City for some ski, food, cocktails and much-needed chill with friends and THIS ONE!!” Good for these two!