While Ant Anstead is best known for his highly publicized relationship — and subsequent split — from estranged wife Christina Anstead, the U.K. native was actually previously married. Moreover, he shares two children with his first ex-wife. To learn more about Ant’s blended family, keep reading!

Ant was married for 12 years before meeting Christina:

According to multiple outlets, the British TV personality was married to Louise Anstead from 2005 to 2017. The former flames got hitched in Mortehoe, England. Other than that, very little is known about Louise. She has a small following on Instagram and her account is set to private.

Ant and Louise have two children:

Ant and Louise share a daughter named Amelie and a son named Archie. Based on Ant’s past birthday social media shout-outs, both Amelie and Archie are in their teens. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the proud parent hasn’t been able to reunite with his kids in months.

“The daily FaceTime with these two legends!! Flights to California canceled and still trapped in the U.K.,” Ant captioned a snapshot of Amelie and Archie in May 2020. “Does anyone have a jet that can fly 5500 miles??? Thank God for modern communications and thank God they are also safe! The moment they open the airports they are here! Miss you like crazy.”

Ant and Christina have a son:

In March 2019, the Christina on the Coast star, who shares kids Taylor and Brayden with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, announced she and Ant were expecting their first child together. In September 2019, the pair welcomed son Hudson London Anstead. Sadly, just a year later, Christina and Ant called it quits. That said, the exes are committed to putting Hudson first.

“They’ve promised to coparent their son respectfully without placing blame on either parent,” a source exclusively told Life & Style shortly after news of their impending divorce broke on September 18. “They love their kids.”

According to the insider, Christina and Ant’s breakup is going to be a “very difficult transition” for all of the children involved — especially Taylor and Brayden who “adore” their stepfather. “Custody will be worked out, but Ant doesn’t plan on separating Hudson from his siblings.”

