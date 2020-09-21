Amid HGTV star Christina Anstead’s split from husband Ant, fans are wondering: Is Christina on the Coast canceled? We have details about seasons 3 and 4 below!

The first half of season 3 began airing on August 6. After a brief hiatus, it’s picking up again on September 27 for the remaining six episodes, which were filmed in early August. “The series spotlights Christina’s personal and professional journey as she juggles a busy family life, a demanding design business, authoring books and expanding her brand — all while working to maintain her own physical well-being,” HGTV wrote in a press release about the new episodes.

Courtesy Christina Anstead/Instagram

The home improvement and real estate network has not yet publicly revealed the fate of season 4, but there is a casting call for a “new season” of Christina on the Coast listed on HGTV’s website. The show is looking for “homeowners ready to start renovation” in Orange County, California. This is a good sign that they will continue filming another season.

The show, which premiered in May 2019, is a spinoff of Christina, 37, and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa’s Flip or Flop. It not only featured the Wellness Remodel author taking on difficult design projects for clients but also gave viewers a peek into her personal life with husband Ant, 41.

The couple, who wed in December 2018, announced the “difficult decision to separate” on September 18. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority,” Christina captioned a photo of her and Ant via Instagram. “We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

The reason behind their uncoupling simply came down to their romance fizzling out. “No one saw this coming. Christina and Ant just grew apart,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style about the duo. “They’re very different people from totally different backgrounds, and that definitely played a factor. Friends say Ant was the first one who started having feelings about splitting.”

The interior designer shares two children, Taylor and Brayden, with ex Tarek, 39. She and Ant welcomed son Hudson in September 2019. The U.K. TV host also has teenage kids Amelie and Archie from a previous marriage.

Courtesy Ant Anstead/Instagram

Their uncoupling will be a “very difficult transition” for their blended family, the insider continued. Taylor, 9, and Brayden, 5, “adore” stepdad Ant and are “super attached to him.” However, the reality couple seem amicable when it comes to parting ways. They “promised to coparent Hudson respectfully without placing blame on either parent,” added the insider. “They love their kids.”

No matter what’s happening in her personal life, Christina’s career is still skyrocketing.