It’s all friendly vibes between exes Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa! When the 36-year-old was asked about how she coparents with her ex-husband during the coronavirus pandemic, Christina said being neighbors definitely helps.

“Luckily, we live two streets away, so that’s really easy for us because nothing’s really changed in that aspect,” she told E! during an interview published on April 14.

Courtesy of Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

“In times of crisis, we kind of bond more because obviously our No. 1 priority is the kids,” she continued. “We’re just trying to figure out what’s best for them and making sure that they don’t feel scared. That’s not something they should be feeling right now, so we’re just trying to stay positive for them.”

Christina also got candid about her relationship with Tarek’s girlfriend, Heather Rae Young. “She’s sweet. We like her,” she told the outlet.

The blonde beauties are actually pretty good friends. “We’ll text each other random recipes right now during isolation,” Christina recently divulged to Us Weekly. “She’ll, like, send me whatever her favorite go-to granola bar is, and I’ll text her back whatever mine is.”

The Flip or Flop star and Heather bond over their favorite drinks, as well. “We’ll share margarita recipes with each other like a skinny watermelon, so yeah, it’s nice,” she added. “We all get along.”

While Christina likes to indulge from time to time, she’s actually all about eating healthy and her post-baby body proves it. The mom of three welcomed son Hudson with her husband, Ant Anstead, in September 2019, and made it her mission to get back in shape after.

“I’m a jeans and T-shirt kinda girl, so fitting back into my skinny jeans was basically my only priority when it came to actual weight loss,” Christina exclusively revealed to Life & Style. “I gained 30 pounds during pregnancy and around five months postpartum, I was back to my before baby weight. Because of my crazy work schedule, I was only exercising three times a week, so I definitely credit it to healthy eating.”

She looks amazing!