When it comes to Christina Anstead and her ex Tarek El Moussa, things couldn’t be better. In fact, the same can be said about Christina and Tarek’s girlfriend, Heather Rae Young. It turns out, the ladies are friends and stay in contact.

“We’ll text each other random recipes right now during isolation,” Christina revealed to Us Weekly on April 3. “She’ll, like, send me whatever her favorite go-to granola bar is, and I’ll text her back whatever mine is.”

The Flip or Flop star, 36, continued, “We’ll share margarita recipes with each other like a skinny watermelon, so yeah, it’s nice. We all get along.” We love to see it!

It’s not a total surprise Christina has a nice bond with Heather and Tarek. After all, even though she and Tarek haven’t been a couple since 2016, the blonde beauty still gets along great with his family, too.

Courtesy of Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

In December 2019, she and Tarek attended their daughter Taylor’s school play. The best part is they were joined by other relatives. “Tay’s Christmas performance was sooo cute!” the mom of three wrote on Instagram at the time. “Glad my dad got to come too. We all sat together — my family and Tarek’s family. A couple people acknowledged how nice this is — I know there are a lot of divorced couples (including Tarek’s mom and dad) who do this too and it’s honestly easier for everyone. Plus, Taylor’s face lights up when she sees us all in the same row supporting her.”

In addition to their 9-year-old daughter, Christina and Tarek also share 4-year-old son Brayden. Christina is also mom to 7-month-old son Hudson, whom she welcomed with husband Ant Anstead in September.

Though she gave birth recently, the reality star looks amazing and she worked hard to get there. “I’m a jeans and T-shirt kinda girl, so fitting back into my skinny jeans was basically my only priority when it came to actual weight loss,” she exclusively told Life & Style in April. “I gained 30 pounds during pregnancy and around five months postpartum, I was back to my before baby weight. Because of my crazy work schedule, I was only exercising three times a week, so I definitely credit it to healthy eating.”

So inspiring!