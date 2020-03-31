When it comes to Christina Anstead expanding her brood, the 36-year-old exclusively tells Life & Style she’s content with three children. “We are done,” she says about the possibility of having another baby with husband Ant Anstead.

“Five is good!” she adds, referring to herself, Ant, their baby Hudson, and her two kids, Taylor and Brayden, whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa.

The star of HGTV’s Christina on the Coast and Flip or Flop has her hands full with her kiddos. Fortunately, now that Hudson is out of the newborn stage, things have gotten easier. “He’s doing great,” she says of her bundle of joy. “He’s almost 7 months old now, so he’s starting to sit up, and he has a new big boy bath seat, which is so fun.”

Courtesy of Christina Anstead/ Instagram

Though he may little, Hudson is already captivated by his entertaining family. “He loves his toys where he can stand and look out at our crazy busy household,” the reality star divulges.

One specific thing that Christina seems relieved about is how much easier nights with Hudson have become. “[He’s] sleeping much better now, so that’s always a plus,” she says. “And he is such a cutie!”

Naturally, having kids in different age groups means they are into all sorts of things. For instance, her 9-year-old daughter has a big personality. “Tay is into soccer, and she’s just such an entertainer — loves to put on routines at home,” the mom of three reveals. On the other hand, her 4-year-old son “is all boy — super busy and very playful.”

Clearly, Christina is big on prioritizing her loved ones, including Ant. The couple regularly goes out, though that hasn’t been the case lately because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Well, right now we are all stuck at home, so no date nights for us,” she confesses. “But when we aren’t under quarantine, we try and go on a date night once a week/every other week. We love a nice long dinner where we can just enjoy some alone time and catch up. During the summer, we love to go for bike rides by the beach and enjoy a cocktail watching the sunset.”

How romantic!