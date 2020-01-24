You can always expect Christina Anstead to speak her truth! The 36-year-old took to her Instagram Story on Friday, January 24, to share how her youngest son, Hudson, is sleeping through the night. Like most babies, the 4-month-old is struggling.

“Little update on sleep cause people are asking,” she said in her Instagram video. “We were using the Merlin Magic Suit for about six weeks, maybe two months, and it really worked at first. He was sleeping 7/7, but then the four-month sleep progression hit, and it’s a real thing. It is. He’s still napping well, but he’s waking up at night again, so I think we’re going to transition to a sleep sac.”

Courtesy of Christina Anstead/Instagram

It seems like Hudson, whom Christina shares with husband Ant Anstead, isn’t the only one having some trouble. On January 15, the reality star admitted she wasn’t off to a fresh start in the new year — making her even more relatable.

“Is anyone else kind of having a weird start to 2020?” she said in her Instagram Story at the time. “I was super excited for it, and I feel like things have been a little bit hard. I don’t know.”

Besides Hudson, Christina has two older kids — 9-year-old Taylor and 4-year-old Brayden — whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa. It’s clear the blonde beauty has her hands full. However, she always manages to find time for everyone, including her hubby.

Christina and Ant set time aside on January 12 for a date. “Mom + Dad took a little time for ourselves yesterday — electric bike ride to fashion island (where we watched the movie Bombshell — so good),” she wrote on Insta at the time.

She continued, “It’s the first time we’ve had a few hours alone since our anniversary. Not good, obviously … I am usually good at making sure everyone in the fam has one-on-one time with me, but it’s been @ant_anstead and I who haven’t had much of that. We thrive on getting adult alone time as I’m sure most couples do …. time to make sure I make this a priority.”

Christina is the queen of multitasking!