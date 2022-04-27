Christina Haack is on the move again, less than a year after purchasing a $10 million ocean-view home in Dana Point, California. The HGTV star is heading back up the coast to Newport Beach, where she plans to settle in to a “long-term family home” with new husband Josh Hall and her three children from previous marriages.

The Christina on the Coast star shared a family Instagram photo on the beach with Josh and her kids while revealing the reasons why she’s heading back to Newport Beach.

“We moved to Dana Point last summer after falling in love with the ocean view. We still LOVE the view but among other things we don’t love the 90-minute round trip drive to and from the kids’ school. Back to Newport we go. Near school and friends and work,” Christina began. She shares daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, with former husband and Flip or Flop cohost, Tarek El Moussa, and 2-year-old son Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

“Our new home is our long-term family home,” the blonde beauty gushed, adding, “Coming from a restless soul my soul is ready to rest. At 38, I’m exactly where I want to be and can’t wait to make the next house our home.”

Christina purchased her Dana Point mansion in July 2021, then went on to make the stunning home her own after moving out of Newport Beach following her September 2020 split from Ant. The former couple wed on December 22, 2018, in the backyard of the home they purchased together in the upscale Orange County seaside community earlier that year.

The reality star began dating Josh secretly in the spring of 2021, going public with their romance the following July, just as she was closing on her Dana Point mansion. Christina recently sold the stunning home for $11.5 million, so she’s got plenty of money to invest in a gorgeous house on the Newport Coast.

The couple got engaged in September 2021 after their whirlwind romance. While the date of their private wedding still remains a secret, Christina has showed how committed she is to Josh by already taking his surname. Her Instagram bio reads “Christina Hall,” though her main profile still features her maiden name, “Haack.” The couple’s marriage was revealed on April 5, 2022, when Life and Style obtained a copy of her new real estate license, where she had changed her name to “Christina Hall.”