Now this is California living the way it’s meant to be done! Christina Haack has the ultimate love nest where she can enjoy her engagement to fiancé Josh Hall. The Flip or Flop star picked up a $10 million, 6,000 square-foot mansion in the Southern Orange County seaside community of Dana Point, and the place is gorgeous!

Her home has sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean from her back deck, which includes a large swimming pool, spa, several loungers and a comfy sofa where she can sit and take in the gorgeous vista and refreshing sea air. The house is located in the exclusive, guard-gated community The Strand at Headlands, which includes around 45 other custom luxury ocean-view homes.

All of the walls in the home that face the ocean feature floor-to-ceiling moveable glass windows, that can be opened to let the ocean breeze into the house. The living room and spacious chef’s kitchen are linked by an airy open floor plan. The kitchen features SubZero appliances and a massive center island.

A formal dining room sits just off the kitchen and features floor to ceiling windows for maximum views of the ocean and coastline. It has a taller, beamed ceiling to add an extra spacious feel.

The master bedroom also faces the ocean and features a fireplace with a big screen TV above it for relaxing nights under the covers. The suite also includes customized closets for Christina’s fabulous wardrobe.

The home comes with de rigueur luxury features including a movie theater and game room with a billiards table. If the couple want to get a different view of their surroundings than the pool, the house features an expansive rooftop deck that looks perfect for entertaining.

Christina closed on the stunning house in July 2021, after she sold the Newport Beach, California, home where she lived with ex-husband Ant Anstead for $5.35 million. The former couple’s divorce was finalized in June 2021, after the pair split in September 2020 after 22 months of marriage.

The Christina on the Coast star and the Wheeler Dealers host share one child, son Hudson, who was born in September 2019. She was previously married to her Flip or Flop cohost, Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares a daughter, Taylor, and son, Brayden.

