Country living! Flip or Flop star Christina Haack is moving away from the coast … but just part-time. The HGTV star recently purchased a gorgeous Tennessee farmhouse to enjoy with her children.

The Christina on the Coast star’s new abode will strictly be a vacation home, and her main residence will remain in Newport Beach, California.

Christina Haack/Instagram

“I fell in love with Tennessee when I took the kids out there in October to visit my friend and nutritionist Cara Clark, who had recently moved out there,” Christina told People. “Tennessee is gorgeous, and the people out there are so nice … Being out there on all that land reminded me of my favorite childhood memories, which were staying summers on my grandparents’ farm. I felt so carefree and loved taking out their quads and hanging with my cousins on all the land.”

Christina Haack/Instagram

The Anaheim native was referring to a trip she took with her two oldest kids, daughter Taylor and son Brayden, whom she shares with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa. The reality star also has a son named Hudson with her ex-husband Ant Anstead.

Christina jetted out to Tennessee again over New Year’s Eve while her children were with their dads and decided to scope out some real estate. Surprisingly, she fell instantly in love with her new home and scooped it up on the spot.

Christina Haack/Instagram

“This insanely beautiful modern farmhouse had been on the market one day. So, we went and saw it, and I immediately fell in love and made an offer,” she gushed. “It’s on 23 acres, super private and has everything I could imagine and more.”

She closed on the home in April and even celebrated Easter there with her children.

That being said, the house flipper has been doing a lot of moving as of late. Although she’ll stay rooted in California, she put her $6 million Orange County home, which she shared with Ant, on the market in July while she looked for a new place in the area. The price of her former family home was dropped to $5.495 million and is now in escrow.

Christina may not be moving to Tennessee, but she certainly has a gorgeous home to flock to!