Christina Haack is once again defending her whirlwind engagement to Josh Hall, amid rumors the pair may have secretly married. She shared an Instagram vacation photo on Sunday, January 16, of the pair cuddled up on a Mexican beach and blasted people for saying the lovebirds moved “too fast” by getting engaged two months after going public with their romance.

“Too fast, too soon, too blah blah blah … that feeling of pure bliss / those deep convos, love is what it is,” Christina captioned the photo, along with a heart, lock and key emoji. She later changed her caption to just include the emoji, adding a sun and a whale to the existing ones.

Her original caption had a mix of detractors and supporters. One person commented that the HGTV star is “Changing husbands like underwear,” referring to her 22-month marriage to Ant Anstead, which came on the heels of her divorce from her Flip or Flop cohost, Tarek El Moussa, being finalized in 2018, the same year she wed Ant.

Christina’s divorce from the Wheeler Dealers host was finalized in June 2021, and she took her romance with Josh public a few weeks later in July. “Of course it’s bliss right now. Beginning of relationships almost always are. She was that way with Ant as well,” another person shared of their doubts about Christina having a long-lasting marriage to Josh, whom she began dating in the spring of 2021.

Others were thrilled for the couple. “Both you and Josh look happy. Ignore the haters. Life is too short to be worried about other people and their opinions,” one fan wrote, while another told her, “3rd time is a charm. Just saying. It’s OK Christina, as long as you are happy.”

Courtesy of Christina Haack/Instagram

Rumors are swirling that the pair may have secretly tied the knot already, as their hands weren’t visible in the photo. In another snapshot she posted the day prior, Christina made sure to hold Josh’s left hand as to cover any possible wedding band. “Still hiding those ring fingers I see,” one follower pointed out. “Definitely eloped. His left hand is covered in all of their recent pictures. Congratulations,” another person added

In the photo, where the pair posed in swimsuits in front of the blue ocean, the mother of three wrote, “Building life together and enjoying some alone time. Love you Josh.” A fan commented, “Honeymoon?! I’m guessing! Congratulations if so!” of their pair’s getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.