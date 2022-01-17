Back down the aisle? Flip or Flop star Christina Haack sparked marriage rumors with fiancé Joshua Hall after sharing a cryptic message on Sunday, January 16.

“Too fast, too soon, too blah blah blah … that feeling of pure bliss/those deep convos, love is what it is,” the Christina on the Coast star, 38, captioned a loved-up selfie with Josh, 41, adding the date, “1.14.22.”

Christina Haack/Instagram

Christina has since deleted the caption and updated it to be a slew of emojis, including a sun, red heart, whale, key and lock. However, her original post made fans wonder if the couple, who got engaged in September 2021, already got married.

“Honeymoon?! I’m guessing! Congratulations if so!!! Happy looks good on you, Christina,” one commenter wrote. “Is that a wedding band?” another user added, while a separate follower asked, “Did you guys get married today?”

Christina and Josh did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.

Neither has confirmed or denied that they took the next big step in their relationship, but it’s clear they are crazy about each other.

Christina said she and Josh were “enjoying some alone time” via Instagram on January 15 while vacationing at the luxurious Montage Los Cabos in Mexico — the same resort where Joshua popped the question.

For his part, the Texan posted his own sweet message from their getaway south of the border.

“True love is rare, so go for it. Fear controls you, so face it. Time is precious, so indulge it,” he gushed while posting a photo of him sharing a kiss with his fiancée. “Life begins at the end of your comfort zone. Never settle for less than you deserve. We only get one life, so don’t waste a moment of it.”

It’s no secret the HGTV star and Austin realtor’s romance has heated up fast since they made their relationship Instagram official in July 2021. Christina introduced her new man to the world 10 months after her split from ex-husband Ant Anstead, with whom she shares son Hudson. The Wellness Remodel author also shares two kids — daughter Taylor and son Brayden — with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

Christina shared a bit about her and Joshua’s love story with followers when she took their relationship public.

“When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore,” she wrote via Instagram. “I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit.”

She added at the time, “We’ve had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other, and I’ve loved every second of it.”