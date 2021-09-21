Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead Aren’t Christina Haack’s Only Exes! See the Reality Star’s Dating History

If you’re a big fan of Christina Haack, it’s likely you’re familiar with the ins and outs of her love life. After all, the longtime Flip or Flop star has had two highly publicized relationships — and breakups — with ex-husbands Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead.

However, Christina’s dating history is a bit more complex than most people realize. After splitting from Tarek in January 2017, the Christina on the Coast personality had a brief relationship with contractor Gary Anderson.

According to In Touch, she dated Gary for a few months in March 2017 before things quickly fizzled out. An insider close to the handyman told the publication he didn’t “like being around” Christina’s children Taylor and Brayden, whom she shares with Tarek.

The California native didn’t stay single for too long after Gary. On the 4th of July that year, Christina and businessman Doug Spedding were spotted packing on the PDA during a boating trip. Even so, their relationship was over by October.

Shortly thereafter, news broke that Doug entered an inpatient rehabilitation center for addiction. “Christina supports Doug’s decision to seek treatment and remains in contact to support his recovery,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.

Three months later, Christina and Ant began sparking dating rumors — and by December 2018, they were married! In March 2019, the HGTV fan-favorite announced she and the U.K. native were expecting their first child together. In September, their son, Hudson London Anstead, was born.

Since calling it quits in September 2020, Christina and Ant, who shares children Amelie and Archie with ex-wife Louise Anstead, are committed to making their kids priority No. 1. “They’ve promised to coparent their son respectfully without placing blame on either parent,” a source exclusively revealed to Life & Style in September 2020. “Custody will be worked out, but Ant doesn’t plan on separating Hudson from his siblings.”

On the heels of her and Ant’s divorce finalizing in June 2021, Christina found love once again with fiancé Joshua Hall.

To learn more about Christina Haack’s complete dating history, scroll through the gallery below!