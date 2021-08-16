Off the market again? Christina Haack sparked engagement rumors with boyfriend Joshua Hall after approximately 4 months of dating when she posted, then deleted a photo of a huge diamond ring.

The Flip or Flop star posted a photo on August 15 showing her wearing what appeared to be a massive engagement ring on that finger, while holding a glass of champagne and posing next to Josh and his mom, which can be seen on TMZ.

She quickly took it down and replaced it with a ringless photo but kept the caption: “Boat day with friends, my man and his pretty mama.” The trio were all wearing the same clothes and posing in the same location, with the Newport Harbor behind them. Life and Style has reached out to Christina’s reps about her possible engagement.

Just 10 months after splitting from Ant Anstead — with whom she shares a 23-month-old son Hudson — Christina announced she’d found love again with Texas realtor Josh. In a July 8 Instagram post, she gushed about her new man, and how he’d already whisked her away on a romantic vacation to Mexico.

Courtesy of Christina Haack/Instagram

“I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight … I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins). When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore,” she wrote next to a photo of the couple from behind, sitting near the beach.

The HGTV star then let fans know that she didn’t care if they thought she was jumping into another romance so soon, when her divorce from Ant had just been finalized less than three weeks prior. “So yes ‘another relationship’ and guess what. I’m 38 — I’ll do what I want,” she wrote with plenty of sass.

Christina gushed about Josh in a July 21 post, showing the smiling couple. She called the former police officer her “ride or die,” then took haters of her new relationship to task.

“Some people are lucky enough to get forever the first time, but no one should be shamed for things not working out and no one knows what goes on behind closed doors — remember that before making judgements and assumptions … and this woman / mama is still lucky enough to have this man choose me,” she wrote.

Prior to her December 2019 wedding with Ant, Christina was married to her Flip or Flop costar Tarek El Moussa from 2009 through 2016, divorcing in 2018. The couple share two children, daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5.