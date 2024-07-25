HGTV’s Christina Hall Claims Josh Took $35K of Her Money

Well, that didn’t take long to get messy! Former Flip or Flop star Christina Hall claimed that her estranged husband, Josh Hall, transferred a large sum of her money into his personal bank account.

“Josh was able to divert over $35,000 of my separate property rental income into his account,” Christina, 41, alleged in the court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight in an article published on Wednesday, July 24. “I am asking for Josh to account for the funds taken and return them to me as those funds are specifically used to pay any loans, obligations, property taxes, insurance, and maintenance for these rental properties.”

Christina claimed to own multiple rental properties in both Nashville and Franklin, Tennessee, and stated that Josh, 44, sent a text to her property manager one day after separating on July 8. The HGTV star reportedly attached a screenshot of the text message Josh sent to the court documents that read, “Hi. For June payments, can we please get it sent to a different account when it’s time? Thank you.” Christina added that she wasn’t aware of the conversation between Josh and her property manager until over two weeks later on July 21.

The Christina in the Country host also expressed an issue with the way her estranged husband phrased the text. Josh used the word “we” to seemingly imply that he and Christina were both asking for the change in deposit location. However, Christina claimed that wasn’t accurate because she had “no personal contact with Josh on July 8.”

“I would not have asked him to send himself my money the day after I told him we are getting divorced,” Christina added in the paperwork.

The unidentified property manager fulfilled Josh’s request “believing [they] had authorized the change of accounts and asked for account details and Josh provided his own Wells Fargo Bank account.”

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Other requests that Christina made, according to Entertainment Tonight, included “exclusive use of the Newport Beach, California, residence.” While the Christina on the Coast star claimed that the home is listed under both her and Josh’s names, she alleged that “all of the funds used to purchase the property came from the sale of a home in nearby Dana Point,” a property she claimed to own.

Life & Style confirmed that Josh was the first to file for divorce on July 16 in Orange County, California, and he cited “irreconcilable differences.” Christina filed her own paperwork later on the same day. In his filing, the real estate agent asked for Christina’s right to alimony be terminated and requested spousal support. Christina asked for both parties’ right to spousal support be terminated. Josh also requested that “all property acquired during marriage, except those acquired by gift or bequest, be equally divided,” but Christina stated that she would determine how the formal couple’s assets would be divided at a later date.

While fans were shocked at the former couple’s split, a source exclusively revealed to Life & Style that Christina felt like she “rushed” into her marriage to Josh.

“The feeling is that Christina rushed into this marriage without thinking it through,” the insider said on Wednesday, July 24. “She follows her heart, obviously, and it always seems to end in heartbreak.”