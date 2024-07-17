Christina Hall (née Haack) filed her own divorce papers on the same day that estranged husband Joshua Hall submitted his paperwork, but there are some differences in their requests — including spousal support.

The Christina on the Coast star, 41, filed for a dissolution of marriage on Tuesday, July 16, in Orange County, California, according to court documents obtained by E! News. While Josh, 43, asked for spousal support in his filing and requested that Christina’s right to alimony be terminated, she requested the termination of both parties’ rights to spousal support.

The TV personality also stated that she would determine how her and her ex’s assets would be divided at a later date. Josh, on the other hand, requested that “all property acquired during marriage, except those acquired by gift or bequest, be equally divided” between himself and Christina. This includes their marital home in Newport Beach, California.

Finally, there was a small difference in their date of separation. Christina listed the date as July 7, while Josh listed it as the next day.

The Austin, Texas-based realtor was the first to file for divorce in Orange County, California, on Tuesday, Life & Style confirmed. Josh cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split after more than two years of marriage.

The news of the split came as a shock to many fans, as the couple just celebrated their relationship with a trip to Los Cabos, Mexico, four months ago.

“Still going strong … 03/2024 [<] 03/2023 [<] 03/2022 [<] 03/2021,” Josh wrote in a March 17 Instagram post alongside photos of them vacationing in the beach city through the years.

Courtesy of Christina Hall/Instagram

The post remains on Josh’s page as of publication, but Christina appears to have wiped her Instagram feed of many of her photos with her estranged husband.

Christina and Josh secretly tied the knot on October 6, 2021. Though the couple never welcomed children of their own, the Southern California native became a stepfather to the Flip or Flop alum’s kids Taylor and Brayden, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, whom she shares with second ex-husband Ant Anstead.

Josh promised that he would be the “best example of a quality human being” to his stepchildren.

“Coming from a split home myself, I know it’s not easy on youngsters, but in todays [sic] world sadly, it’s pretty common. So Christina and I will always remain unfazed by any outside noise and save the kids from any unnecessary trauma,” he wrote on Instagram in 2022.

In May, Christina and Josh announced plans to work with Tarek, 42, and his wife, Heather Rae Young, on a new reality show called The Flip Off.

“The exes are back — along with their new spouses — for a throwdown competition to see who can find, buy, renovate, and flip a house for the biggest financial gain, and the chance at bragging rights,” a statement about the show revealed. “The series launches in early 2025 with a super-sized premiere when Tarek and Christina are sure to bring the flipping drama.”