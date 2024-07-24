Christina Hall ‘Rushed Into’ Failed Marriage With Josh Hall

It’s another flop for former Flip or Flop star Christina Hall. Four months after Josh Hall declared on Instagram that he and Christina were “still going strong,” the pair, who married in October 2021, have filed for divorce.

In paperwork submitted in Orange County, California, the HGTV stars cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of their split.

“The feeling is that Christina rushed into this marriage without thinking it through,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “She follows her heart, obviously, and it always seems to end in heartbreak.”

This is the third divorce for the 41-year-old, who was previously married to her Flip or Flop costar Tarek El Moussa, dad to her two older kids, from 2009 to 2018, and went through a messy divorce and custody battle over her son with Celebrity IOU: Joyride’s Ant Anstead in late 2020. (He’s now dating Renée Zellweger.)

Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

“The dust had barely settled on her divorce from Ant, and she was already marrying this guy,” says the insider, adding that it was tough for Josh, 44, to come into a “complicated” situation.

Making things more awkward, the estranged couple have already teamed up with Tarek and his new wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, for the 2025 HGTV renovation show The Flip Off. In a sign of possible messiness to come, Josh reportedly is asking the court to grant him all rights to any HGTV and/or Discovery Network shows or specials they produced during their marriage. He’s also asking Christina to pay alimony.