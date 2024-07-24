Tarek El Moussa broke his silence about ex-wife Christina Hall’s divorce from estranged husband Josh Hall one week after they both filed for divorce.

“Life’s tough, s–t happens,” Tarek, 42, told E! News in an interview published on Tuesday, Wednesday 23, when asked about Christina, 41, and Josh’s split. “We got one shot at life and we gotta do what’s best for us, so whatever she needs, we’re here to help.”

Meanwhile, Tarek’s wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, reflected on what their split means for their upcoming HGTV show, The Flip Off. While Christina and Josh, 44, were originally expected to team up against Tarek and Heather, 36, for the home renovation show, the Selling Sunset star said it will now just be “us against her.”

“But we support her,” Heather said about their dynamic with Christina off camera, adding that she and Tarek believe Christina will “get through” the divorce.

Christina and Tarek were previously married from 2009 until 2018, and they share kids Taylor, 13, and Brayden, 8. Following her split from Tarek, Christina was married to Ant Anstead from 2018 until 2021 and they share son Hudson, 4.

Just two months before Christina and Josh filed for divorce on July 16, it was revealed that they were joining forces with Tarek and Heather to star on The Flip Off. While the show is not expected to air until 2025, Christina confirmed they were filming in early July.

However, Josh is likely no longer involved with the show after they called it quits. They both filed for divorce on July 16 and cited “irreconcilable differences,” and Christina listed their date of separation as July 7. Meanwhile, Josh listed July 8 as their separation date in his own filing.

Three days after their divorce was revealed, a source exclusively told Life & Style that the duo did everything they could do to save the marriage.

“Christina and Joshua just weren’t on the same page anymore,” the insider dished. “She really tried to make this marriage work, but it wasn’t happening.”

The source noted that the “last thing she wanted was to be divorced for the third time,” referencing her past marriages to Tarek and Ant, 46. “That was never on her vision board.”

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Lakewood Center

Prior to filing for divorce, the mother of three opened up about working with Josh while filming The Flip Off. “[We] just started filming,” the Christina on the Coast star told Us Weekly on July 2, noting that they hadn’t started working with Tarek and Heather at the time.

She added that it was a “whole new dynamic” to work with Josh because she was “used to being the boss of everything” on her shows.

“Bickering on camera is not necessarily full reality,” Christina continued. “It’s like a character. So, there’s just so much conversation and dynamics and things that have to be talked about on and off-camera. I mean, it is challenging to work with your spouse, especially if they’re not used to being on TV.”