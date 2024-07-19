Three days after Christina Hall (née Haack) and husband Joshua Hall both filed for divorce, a source exclusively tells Life & Style that their split came after they did everything they could to try to save the relationship.

“Christina and Joshua just weren’t on the same page anymore,” the insider says. “She really tried to make this marriage work, but it wasn’t happening.”

This will be the Flip or Flop alum’s third divorce after she was previously married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018 and Ant Anstead from 2018 to 2021.

“The last thing she wanted was to be divorced for the third time,” the source concludes. “That was never on her vision board.”

Josh, 43, filed for dissolution of marriage on Tuesday, July 16, in Orange County, California. He cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split and listed their date of separation as July 8, according to court documents obtained by Life & Style.

In his filing, Josh requested spousal support from Christina, 41, and asked to terminate her rights to alimony. He also requested that “all property acquired during marriage, except those acquired by gift or bequest, be equally divided” between himself and his ex. This includes their marital home in Newport Beach, California.

The Christina on the Coast star submitted her own divorce paperwork on Tuesday, listing their date of separation as July 7. She requested the termination of spousal support for both parties and stated that she would determine how her and her ex’s assets would be divided at a later date.

Christina and Josh secretly tied the knot on October 6, 2021. Though they never welcomed any children of their own together, the Texas-based realtor became a stepfather to the TV personality’s kids Taylor and Brayden, whom she shares with Tarek, 42, and Hudson, whom she shares with Ant, 45.

The news of Christina and Josh’s split took many fans by surprise given that they had just celebrated their relationship with a trip to Los Cabos, Mexico, four months ago.

“Still going strong … 03/2024 [<] 03/2023 [<] 03/2022 [<] 03/2021,” Josh wrote on Instagram on March 17 alongside photos from their vacations in the beach city through the years.

Days before Josh’s divorce filing, Christina gushed about her life and the secret to their happy marriage in an interview with E! News published on July 13. The outlet noted that they spoke to the HGTV star ahead of her birthday on July 9. She noted that she and Josh keep their marriage strong by “being communicative” and “having alone time when we can, whether it’s date night, going on little trips — just things like that.”

“I love where I live. I love my family, I love doing these shows. So, I feel like everything’s going really well,” she also said.

In May, Christina and Josh announced that they were teaming up with Tarek and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, on a new show called The Flip Off, which is slated to premiere in 2025. The estranged spouses began filming the series just before their divorce was revealed. However, a source told Us Weekly that The Flip Off will now continue “without Josh.”