Just days before Josh Hall filed for divorce from Christina Hall, she gushed about their marriage and shared ​how they make their relationship work.

The Christina on the Coast star, 41, told E! News that “being communicative” helped keep ​her marriage to Josh, 43, strong in an interview published on July 13. The outlet noted that they chatted with Christina shortly before her birthday on July 9.

Life & Style confirmed Josh filed for divorce on Tuesday, July 16. In court paperwork, he listed their date of separation as July 8, one day before his estranged wife’s birthday, TMZ reported.

In her interview, Christina stressed how it was important to “keep communication open” in her marriage and shared how the pair kept the spark alive by “having alone time when we can, whether it’s date night, going on little trips — just things like that.”

While the estranged couple did not have any children of their own, Josh was a loving stepfather to Christina’s three children from her prior marriages. She shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden with first husband Tarek El Moussa, and she shares son Hudson with second husband Ant Anstead.

The Flip or Flop alum revealed how happy she was with her life as she was about to celebrate another trip around the sun. That included the Newport Beach, California, home she shared with Josh, as well as her successful HGTV shows.

“I love where I live. I love my family, I love doing these shows. So, I feel like everything’s going really well,” Christina told E!. As for what she wanted for her next chapter of life, she added, “I need things to be more peaceful and calm,” she explained. “And just overall, less chaos, less drama.”

Josh’s shock divorce filing brought an end to their marriage of more than two years. The pair tied the knot in April ​2022, and followed it up with a formal wedding ceremony with friends and family in Maui, Hawaii, several months later.

“Shared vows in front of family and our close friends,” Christina wrote in the caption of an Instagram post showing photos of the ceremony, including her stunning lace wedding dress. “Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be. My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love.”

Fans were skeptical of Christina’s whirlwind romance with Josh, as it came on the heels of her September 2020 split from Ant, 45. The Wheeler Dealers host made it clear she was the one who initiated the breakup, and Christina filed for divorce two months later after 23 months of marriage. The dissolution was finalized in June 2021, one month before the reality star ​confirmed her relationship with Josh.

Courtesy of Christina Hall/Instagram

After photos emerged of the pair looking cozy on a Mexican getaway, Christina took to Instagram to confirm and defend her romance with the realtor.

“I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight … When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore,” she told fans in a July 8, 2021, Instagram post while sharing photos of them together.

“I may be a bit crazy and I’m definitely not perfect, but I will never live my life based on other people’s judgments or opinions,” Christina defiantly added. “So yes ‘another relationship’ and guess what. I’m 38 — I’ll do what I want.”

The former couple got engaged two months later in September 2021, one year after her split from Ant.

Christina was very open about how she thought she really got it right by settling down with Josh.

The ​reality star shared a post to celebrate one year of dating, showing a picture from ​her first date with Josh along with a new photo of the pair in an embrace. “Nashville: March 2021 and March 2022,” she wrote in the caption then added the lyrics to Chris Stapleton‘s song “Starting Over.”

Courtesy of Christina Hall/Instagram

“When nobody wins afraid of losing. And the hard roads are the ones worth choosing… Someday we’ll look back and smile and know it was worth every mile,” Christina wrote.

For Josh’s birthday in September 2023, Christina shared a photo of the couple kissing on the beach and wrote, “Happy Birthday to my gorgeous husband. My ride or die, protector and the best step daddy. I truly appreciate everything you do for me and the kids. Love our life baby, let’s live it like there’s no tomorrow.”