Christina Hall’s Cutest Photos With All 3 of Her Kids: See Pictures of Taylor, Brayden and Hudson

Christina Hall loves nothing more than being a mom to her three children and has managed to create a beautiful, blended family.

The Flip or Flop alum first became a mother on September 22, 2010, when she and first husband, Tarek El Moussa, welcomed a daughter, Taylor Reese. They added to their family on August 20, 2015, when son Brayden James was born. Christina and Tarek split the following year, and their divorce was finalized 0n January 22, 2018. Even though they didn’t make it as a couple, the exes still costarred on their HGTV show through March 2022.

Christina quickly found love again with British TV host Ant Anstead. The pair’s romance began in October 2017 and the duo wed in a backyard ceremony at her Newport Beach home on December 22, 2018. The Christina on the Coast star became pregnant quickly, and their son, Hudson London, was born on September 6, 2019. Sadly, she announced the pair were separating in September 2020, and their divorce was finalized in June 2021.

The home renovator’s three children are so close, and she loves to share photos of the siblings on Instagram. Taylor often had the duty of carrying Hudson while he was a toddler, and Brayden and his little brother are as tight as can be.

Christina never misses a chance to share how much she adores her children, and in birthday tributes, she shares their unique traits and qualities that make them so special.

In August 2021, the Anaheim, California, native shared an adorable selfie with her eldest son on birthday, writing, “Happy 6 Brayden!! So feisty and full of life. I hope he always stays authentic, camera shy and always smiling!! I love being his mama! Raising my kids to be hard workers who respect everyone and are kind is my biggest life goal. I love you sweet boy.”

In September 2022, the blonde beauty posted a carousel of photos in honor of Taylor turning 12 while gushing, “Happy Birthday Taylor! Times goes by way too fast and watching her grow up so much this past year has been [schocked emoji].” She added, “We are so proud of Taylor!! She does great in school, excels in club soccer and has a nice group of friends. I love you beautiful/sweet girl, keep shining.”