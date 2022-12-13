Did Christina Hall Get Plastic Surgery? ‘Flip or Flop’ Alum’s Photos Then and Now

She’s a beauty! HGTV star Christina Hall (née Haack) has been in the public eye since her and Tarek El Moussa’s show, Flip or Flop, premiered in April 2013. Considering she’s more gorgeous than ever, the reality TV star has been the subject of plastic surgery rumors over the years. Keep scrolling for details.

Did Christina Hall Get Botox or Fillers?

Christina has not spoken publicly about if she’s gotten Botox or fillers. She loves showing off her natural skin with no makeup on, and it’s absolutely radiant.

When it comes to her everyday beauty routine, she likes to let her skin breathe and go au natural.

“Christina is the most low-maintenance person,” her stylist Shannon Houston told Country Living in August 2018. “When we go on trips I have to force her to put on makeup in public.”

Did Christina Hall Get a Boob Job?

The Christina on the Coast star has not spoken directly about whether or not she’s gone under the knife. That being said, she is not afraid to stand up to trolls about her body.

She responded to fans who said she looked “too skinny” via Instagram in February 2021.

“People are commenting that I look really skinny or that I need to eat. This is actually the weight I’ve always weighed,” she said via her Instagram Stories at the time. “You guys have just watched me have babies and then go back to my original weight. So don’t worry, everything’s fine.”

Did Christina Hall Get Plastic Surgery?

Christina has not publicly responded to any plastic surgery speculation, but the Wellness Remodel author is very open about her healthy lifestyle.

She credits “consistency” to staying in amazing shape as a busy working mom.

“My usual [workout routine] … I wake up and I go for a three-mile run around my neighborhood,” she previously told Entertainment Tonight in 2018. “It’s quick, takes like a half hour. A run for me really clears my head and it just makes me focus on the day, and just makes the day that much better.”

While she generally eats very healthy, she isn’t afraid to “splurge” with delicious food and drinks with friends.

“Overall, day to day, I really regiment on my workout and how I eat,” she continued. “I love a really good steakhouse or Mexican restaurant. Javier’s, that’s my favorite.”

