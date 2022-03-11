Flip or Flop’s Christina Haack Always Looks Hot in a Bikini! See Her Sexiest Swimsuit Photos

She’s ~ flippin’ ~ hot! Flip or Flop’s Christina Haack is known for hosting her successful HGTV series, but this lady also looks incredibly sexy whenever she wears a bikini!

Whether it be a beach getaway with her whole family or a simple photo-op, the reality star knows how to rock a swimsuit any day. She even updates her Instagram from time to time with cute seaside moments.

“Aloha,” the blonde beauty captioned a sweet shot of her holding her daughter, Taylor, and wearing a white polka-dot and pink and yellow two-piece bikini.

Although the mom of three announced the end of her show on March 10, 2022, she will still continue her own series Christina on the Coast, HGTV told Life & Style shortly after Christina and ex-husband and costar, Tarek El Moussa, broke the news of their show’s finale.

“We look forward to seeing more of Tarek and Christina’s real life, real estate and renovation adventures in upcoming episodes of their solo series Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa and Christina on the Coast,” the network said.

HGTV added, “Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack are long-time, fan favorite stars on HGTV and it’s true that Flip or Flop is coming to an end after an epic 10-season run as a top-rated unscripted series. More than 90 million viewers have watched the popular series since its premiere in 2013.”

The Anaheim, California, native announced the show’s conclusion to her fans on Instagram.

“Bittersweet news to announce, it’s the end of an era,” Christina wrote at the time. “Next week’s episode of Flip or Flop will be the SERIES finale. I’m filled with gratitude to have done 10 seasons of a hit show … I remember filming the pilot and thinking, ‘wouldn’t this be crazy if is this actually made it to network TV? And here we are, a decade later.”

Tarek also announced the show’s ending on his respective Instagram and thanked followers for their support.

“This show would not have been possible without all of you following along,” he captioned his post that day. “You guys have been with us through it all.”

Although the two finalized their divorce in early 2018, they maintained a durable coworker and coparenting relationship, as they share daughter Taylor and son Brayden together. The real estate investor also shares son Hudson with her other ex-husband, Ant Anstead. After the couple split in September 2020, she moved on with her current fiancé, Josh Hall, revealing that he popped the question in September 2021 following their whirlwind romance.

