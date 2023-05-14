Christina Hall Recalls Being in ‘Very Bad Place’ Last Mother’s Day

Out of the dark. Christina on the Coast star Christina Hall (née Haack) used Mother’s Day as a time to reflect on the past and opened up about the “very bad place” she was in one year ago.

“Crazy how much life can change in a year,” Christina, 39, shared via Instagram on Sunday, May 14. “Going through an extremely unnecessary custody battle, family issues, dealing with a health scare – amongst other things,” she added, referring to her custody war with ex-husband Ant Anstead over their son, Hudson.

She went on to tell a touching story about being “vulnerable” during the tumultuous time in her life and the “life changing” moment that turned it all around. The mother of three – who also shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden with first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa – recalled getting emotional after the owner of a rental property where she and her family were staying left her an “amazing care package.”

Courtesy of Christina Hall/Instagram

“At the time I was having the worst month so all of this meant SO much to me,” she continued. “I started crying when I saw it, and I didn’t want to upset anyone so I quickly went to hide in the first room I saw (the laundry room). Surprisingly, the owner of the rental happened to be in there.”

The former Flip or Flop star added, “I broke down crying and told her what I was going through and how much her gesture meant to me.” To Christina’s surprise, the owner had been through a similar situation

“It felt so good to speak to someone who understood. When I think of this now it still makes my eyes water,” she wrote. “Shortly after that things turned around and fell into place. … I know I’ve made mistakes but I know what I’ve done right … I know with all my heart my kids love me … and I know I’m a good mom.”

In April 2022, the Wheelers Dealers host, 44, filed a petition seeking full custody of their toddler in Orange County, California, claiming that Christina only spent “nine full days each month” with their son, per a filing obtained by TMZ.

“What Ant is doing deeply saddens me,” the real estate investor told Life & Style at the time. “If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested. I have had my share of ups and downs, but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.”

The former couple reached an agreement in their custody dispute in November 2022. They will “continue to have joint legal and joint physical custody” as originally agreed in June 2021, according to records obtained by People the following month.