The whole fam’s in the country! HGTV personality Christina Hall slammed claims from online trolls who apparently accused her of ditching her children to visit Tennessee.

“For everyone confused … we do NOT live in Tennessee, we live in California,” the Christina in the Country star, 39, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Friday, April 7. “We have a second home in Tennessee. For all those people thinking I left the kids or stole the kids … False info. We just frequently visit our home away from home.”

The California native followed up her statement with several snaps of her kiddos holding a baby goat outside, seemingly at their Southern abode.

Christina shares children Brayden and Taylor El Moussa with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and Hudson Anstead with ex-husband Ant Anstead. In a separate funny video that Christina captured, her husband, Josh Hall, was seen rolling his suitcase in an airport with what appeared to be Hudson, 3, riding on the luggage.

Christina Hall/Instagram

In May 2021, the real estate investor purchased her Tennessee house and opened up to People about the decision behind buying the property.

“I fell in love with Tennessee when I took the kids out there in October to visit my friend and nutritionist Cara Clark who had recently moved out there,” the Flip or Flop alum told the outlet. “Tennessee is gorgeous, and the people out there are so nice. Being out there on all that land reminded me of my favorite childhood memories, which were staying summers on my grandparents’ farm. I felt so carefree and loved taking out their quads and hanging with my cousins on all the land.”

The reality star also described the sprawling property, which has a vast landscape thanks to its acreage.

“This insanely beautiful modern farmhouse had been on the market one day, so we went and saw it, and I immediately fell in love and made an offer,” Christina recalled, adding, “It’s on 23 acres, super private and has everything I could imagine and more.”

Although she loves the area, Christina also prioritizes her kids and their experience in the state.

“I love taking the kids to the country restaurants and listening to live music,” she added at the time. “All the restaurants are so kid friendly, which I love as well.”

The Christina on the Coast star brings her children to Tennessee multiple times per year, according to her Instagram posts. It even appeared that the family celebrated the new year at the farmhouse, as she shared a photo on January 16 with her three kids and captioned it, “Until next time!”