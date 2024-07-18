Christina Hall’s (née Haack) estranged husband, Joshua Hall, is reportedly getting the boot from their new HGTV show, The Flip Off, following their mutual divorce filings.

“They are in production of The Flip Off without Josh,” a source told Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 17. “They’re moving forward with the show without him.”

The Flip Off also stars Christina’s ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. First announced in May, a statement about the home renovation series read, “Now, the exes are back — along with their new spouses — for a throwdown competition to see who can find, buy, renovate, and flip a house for the biggest financial gain, and the chance at bragging rights. The series launches in early 2025 with a super-sized premiere when Tarek and Christina are sure to bring the flipping drama.”

The insider told Us that Christina, 41, and Josh, 43, “had issues for a while,” so their split wasn’t as “sudden” as it seemed.

The Texas-based realtor filed for divorce from his wife on Tuesday, July 16, in Orange County, California, citing irreconcilable differences and listing their date of separation as July 8. Josh requested spousal support and asked to terminate Christina’s rights to alimony. Additionally, he asked that “all property acquired during marriage, except those acquired by gift or bequest, be equally divided” between himself and Christina, including their marital home in Newport Beach, California.

The Christina on the Coast star submitted her own divorce paperwork that same day, listing their date of separation as July 7. She asked to terminate the rights to spousal support for both parties and stated that she would determine how her and her ex’s assets would be divided at a later date.

Courtesy of Josh Hall/Instagram

Just days before their separation, Christina told Us Weekly in a July 2 interview that she and Josh had “just started filming” The Flip Off and hadn’t worked with Tarek, 42, and Heather, 36, yet. She explained that she was “used to being the boss of everything” on her shows and had to adjust to a “whole new dynamic” starring alongside Josh.

“Bickering on camera is not necessarily full reality,” the Flip or Flop alum continued. “It’s like a character. So, there’s just so much conversation and dynamics and things that have to be talked about on and off-camera. I mean, it is challenging to work with your spouse, especially if they’re not used to being on TV.”

Christina and Josh secretly tied the knot on October 6, 2021, and later had a second oceanfront ceremony in Maui, Hawaii, with family and friends in September 2022. Though the couple never welcomed children of their own together, the southern California native became a stepfather to Christina’s kids Taylor and Brayden, whom she shares with Tarek, and Hudson, whom she shares with second husband Ant Anstead.

The TV personality took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a photo of Brayden, 8 and Hudson, 4, hanging out on a sofa.

“Summer sofa sleepovers,” she wrote alongside the snap, adding a crying emoji and red heart emoji. “My sweet boys.”