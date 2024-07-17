Putting on a brave face for the cameras? Christina Hall (née Haack) and Joshua Hall filmed their new HGTV show, The Flip Off, just before the estranged couple separated and later mutually filed for divorce.

“[We] just started filming,” the Christina on the Coast star, 41, told Us Weekly in an interview published on July 2. The home renovation series, which is slated to premiere in 2025, will also star Christina’s ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. However, Christina told the outlet that she and Josh, 43, had not filmed any scenes with the pair yet.

“So I can’t really say that I know what that looks like,” she said. “Only Josh and I have filmed together so far.”

The TV personality explained that she is “used to being the boss of everything” on her shows, so she had to get used to a “whole new dynamic” starring alongside Josh.

“Bickering on camera is not necessarily full reality,” Christina continued. “It’s like a character. So, there’s just so much conversation and dynamics and things that have to be talked about on and off-camera. I mean, it is challenging to work with your spouse, especially if they’re not used to being on TV.”

thechristinahall/Instagram

The interview was published less than one week before Josh and Christina’s date of separation, which was listed in the Texas-based realtor’s divorce paperwork as July 8, according to court documents obtained by Life & Style. Christina listed the date of separation as July 7 in her own filing, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

Josh was the first to submit paperwork for dissolution of marriage on Tuesday, July 16, in Orange County, California. He cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split and requested spousal support while asking to terminate his ex’s rights to alimony. Josh also asked that “all property acquired during marriage, except those acquired by gift or bequest, be equally divided” between himself and Christina, including their marital home in Newport Beach, California.

Christina also filed divorce papers on Tuesday, requesting the termination of rights to spousal support for both parties. She stated that she would determine how her and her ex’s assets would be divided at a later date.

The former couple, who secretly tied the knot on October 6, 2021, announced The Flip Off in May.

“Now, the exes are back — along with their new spouses — for a throwdown competition to see who can find, buy, renovate, and flip a house for the biggest financial gain, and the chance at bragging rights,” a statement about the show read. “The series launches in early 2025 with a super-sized premiere when Tarek and Christina are sure to bring the flipping drama.”

Christina was married to Tarek, 42, from 2009 to 2018, and the two welcomed kids Taylor and Brayden together. The Flip or Flop star tied the knot with second husband Ant Anstead in 2018, and they welcomed son Hudson together before later getting divorced in 2021.