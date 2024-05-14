Tarek-El-Moussa-Christina-Hall-and-Heather-Rae-Reunite-in-Video

Tarek El Moussa and wife Heather Rae Young joined his ex-wife, Christina Hall, for an Instagram video post on Tuesday, May 14, where he joked about how much his current and former partner look alike.

It’s not clear if the video is a teaser for an upcoming project, but it showed how all three are able to get along now and joke about their intertwined lives.

Christina, 40, and Heather Rae, 36, wore identical outfits featuring black strapless tops and faded, distressed jeans. They introduced themselves with the other’s name before Heather said “Wait, no. That’s not right,” as Christina replied, “Must be all that bleach,” as the two twirled their matching blonde hair in unison.

The video zoomed out to show Tarek, 42, sitting in front of them while holding his phone, joking, “Well, I guess it is confusing.”

While all three posted the video to their respective Instagram accounts, they each used Tarek’s caption, where The Flipping El Moussas star wrote, “I guess you’re not the only ones confused…”

Christina added a shrugging emoji in the comments, and fans flooded her response. “So funny! Glad you all can laugh and don’t take yourselves seriously,” one person wrote. Another added of the Flip of Flop alums, “This is hilarious! I’m happy to see the two of you get along!” while one follower told Christina, “I love love love ya’ll together as you will always be family.”

Others loved the humor that went into the video. “I’m so uncomfortable and proud of you all at the same time! Great sense of humor from everyone,” one follower gushed, while another added about Tarek, “To all the ‘I guess he has a type’ comments we see – great clap-back.”

Even fellow celebrities cheered on the video, with Selling Sunset‘s Chrishell Stause and former Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi branding it “Iconic.”

“I love seeing exes and their new partner get together especially when kids are involved, it just makes for a better world. Hopefully we can see more of this collab, love both of you ladies,” one user wrote, as many others shared the same sentiment.

Tarek and Christina married in 2009 and split in December 2016. The duo shares two children: daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8. Although their divorce was finalized in 2018, the pair continued to work on HGTV’s hit renovation show Flip or Flop through 2022.

The Flip Your Life author found love again with realtor Heather, who starred on Netflix’s Selling Sunset. The pair got engaged in July 2020 after a year of dating. Tarek and Heather tied the knot on October 23, 2021, in Montecito, California, in front of 150 guests, including family members and friends.

Tarek and Heather welcomed baby No. 1, son Tristan, in January 2023. They’ve gone on to share photos with their blended family, including Tristan’s first birthday celebration at Disneyland, where his older half-siblings joined in the festivities.

Christina married Wheeler Dealers host Ant Anstead in December 2018, but the pair split in September 2020. They share a son, Hudson, who was born in September 2019.

The Christina on the Coast star wed realtor Josh Hall in April 2022 after a year of dating. He’s played the role of loving stepfather to his wife’s children with Tarek and Ant, as they’re often seen together in Instagram photos Christina shares of her blended family.