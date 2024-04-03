Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae El Moussa Slams ‘Toxic’ Show

Former Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa slammed the show’s “toxic” environment in an appearance on “The Skinny Confidential” podcast on Monday, April 1.

“You’re around a bunch of women, and everyone wants to be stars on the show and No. 1. You know, they’ll kind of do anything,” Heather, 36, told podcast hosts, Lauryn Evarts Bosstick and Michael Bosstick.

The mom of one also touched on how stressful it was while filming Selling Sunset.

“In the beginning it was all, like, fun, not crazy drama. We were all friends. Any drama was just simple. Then it just got worse and worse and worse,” Heather explained. “They started adding in more girls. It just became out of control. There would be days where I came home to him, like, crying, from the stress of filming.”

“Then you film it, you go through it. It’s your real life. Then the show comes out and you have to watch it and then deal with all the stress again, and then you have to hear from all the fans and you get attacked for almost everything you do because the fans are so vocal and on social media,” she continued. “So it’s like, you’re going through the stress while you’re filming and then you get a little break. Then it comes out and you go through it again.”

However, the reality TV star noted that her entire experience wasn’t a negative one.

“Some of these girls are still my really close friends. That was really a positive that I took away from it,” Heather added.

Heather starred in Selling Sunset from seasons 1 through 6, but by season 7, she had a very reduced role. She had married fellow reality TV star Tarek El Moussa, and they were expecting their first child together at the time. When Selling Sunset season 8 picked back up to begin filming, Heather wasn’t asked to return. However, she admitted that not being asked to come back as part of the cast wasn’t a bad thing.

“It was better. It was a blessing that I wasn’t asked to come back. I’m so much happier filming a show with Tarek. We’re coproducers on our show so we pick the hours. With Selling Sunset, I never knew when I was going to be filming. It was last minute, it took over my life,” Heather told the hosts.

Without the stress of filming Selling Sunset, Heather added that she’s now able to spend more time with the kids.

“[Tarek’s] more important to me than anything, and our kids and our happiness, than filming a reality show.”