Heather Rae El Moussa has not filmed any episodes of Selling Sunset‘s season 7, despite production being well underway. Keep reading for details on if she’s returning to the show.

Why Hasn’t Heather Rae El Moussa Appeared on Any Episodes of ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 7?

She initially didn’t start filming at the start of the season because she was on maternity leave after giving birth to her first child, son Tristan Jay, whom she shares with husband Tarek El Moussa. Despite his January 31, 2023, arrival, Heather is ready to return to the show.

“Season 7 is filming right now, but I’ve been off maternity leave and I’ve been excited to get back to work,” Heather told E! News on March 29.

Has Heather Rae El Moussa Been Asked to Return for ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 7?

“So far, I’ve not been called back,” Heather revealed to the outlet. As for producers not reaching out to ask her to return, the reality star said, “It’s been a little frustrating,” adding, “So, not sure what’s been going on.”

How Many Seasons Has Heather Rae El Moussa Appeared on ‘Selling Sunset’?

After working as a model and actress, Heather pursued a career in real estate and has been part of the Netflix series since season 1, which debuted in 2019. She was already working at L.A.’s prestigious high-end firm, The Oppenheim Group, when the cameras came calling.

“We weren’t cast on the show. I was already a part of The Oppenheim Group and had been for five years when we started filming. We were already a real estate team,” Heather told STYLECASTER in 2020.

“Obviously, a lot of thoughts go through your head. You’re like, ‘OK. Wow. Exciting! We’re going to be filming a reality show.’ We get to show people these beautiful properties and an insight into our lives. We get to work in one of the best places for real estate in the world and see gorgeous, multi-million-dollar homes in the Hollywood Hills,” the blonde beauty gushed.

“But obviously, we’re putting our whole lives out there. We’re giving you our hearts, our souls, our personal relationships. You have to sit back and think, ‘Wow. Am I ready for this?’ Even though we all said, ‘Yes. We’re ready.’ You’re really not ready. There are cameras on you hours and hours throughout the day, and we don’t control what happens in the editing room,” she added.

What Other Projects Is Heather El Moussa Working On?

Heather and Tarek developed their own HGTV home renovation show, The Flipping El Moussas, which premiered on March 2, 2023.