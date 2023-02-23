Beloved newlyweds-turned-new-business-partners, Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa, are making a splash with their new show on HGTV. With an inside look at the real estate power couple’s day-to-day dealings and big business ventures, fans are getting a whole new view of their favorite flipping couple.

Here’s everything you need to know about the soon-to-be show of the season. Get ready—the whole family is getting in on the action!

Next-Level Flips

It’s no secret Tarek El Moussa is the master of flipping houses, so of course be prepared to see his talent put to work in a whole new way. Cue Heather Rae El Moussa, bringing her extensive knowledge of luxe real estate to attract upscale buyers and make the flips a success. Tarek’s ‘Four F’s of Flipping’ taken up a notch with tireless teamwork.

For Better or Worse

Tarek and Heather come from different backgrounds in the real estate world, so it’s only natural they run into a few differences in opinion–most having to do with budget and design choices (relatable!). Watch as the power couple serves up some real relationship moments along with all the valuable real estate advice.

Getting Real

The Flipping El Moussas gives viewers a glimpse at the family’s personal life as well as massive business projects. Just when you think you can’t love them more, Heather and Tarek speak candidly on their experience with infertility and navigating as a busy blended family. Viewers will get an intimate look at their dynamic daily life—including ultrasound appointments and big life changes to come.

The Flipping El Moussas premieres March 2nd at 8/7c on HGTV. Be sure to follow along on our favorite flipping fam’s journey!