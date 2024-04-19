Audrey Hepburn’s Life in Photos: Movie Star's Pictures

Audrey Hepburn’s Life in Photos: The Glitz and Glamour of the Late Film Legend
“Everything I learned, I learned from the movies,” Audrey Kathleen Ruston once reflected. But the Belgium-born beauty never thought she’d be in one. After surviving the terrors of World War II, Audrey just wanted to “wear a tutu and dance” until a chance encounter led to the stage role of Gigi, the lead in Roman Holiday and a lasting Hollywood career. And Audrey, who would have turned 95 on May 4, had a feeling as to why it endured.
“I was born with an enormous need for affection, and a terrible need to give it. That’s what I’d like to think maybe has been the appeal. People have recognized something in me they have themselves.”
