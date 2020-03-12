The new documentary Autopsy: The Last Hours of … Audrey Hepburn will profile the death of the late Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Funny Face actress on REELZ, which is set to air on Sunday, March 22, at 8 p.m.

The style-icon entered Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles complaining of stomach problems when doctors found a tumor on her colon. The rare cancer was inoperable. “When I heard this, I hoped they were wrong,” remembers Ruta Lee, Hepburn’s costar in Funny Face.

With an Academy Award and 10 Golden Globe nominations, Hepburn was admired not only for her starring roles but for her style, grace and elegance. After she retired from Hollywood, Hepburn became a humanitarian ambassador with UNICEF and traveled the world to help children in war-torn countries. During her last trip to Somalia with UNICEF in 1992, Hepburn started to have abdominal pains and died more than three months later.

“People remember her because she was such a warmhearted, natural kind of a person,” recalls Christa Roth, Audrey’s UNICEF colleague and friend. Donald Spoto, Hepburn’s biographer, adds: “She was an extraordinary human being. That’s why we honor her name.”

