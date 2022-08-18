HGTV star Christina Hall is known for her trademark long wavy locks that make her look like such a casually glamorous Southern California girl. But she gave fans a rare look at how her hair looks without extensions before going into the salon to have them put in, while also going completely makeup free.

Christina showed off her real hair in a Thursday, August 18, Instagram video, which showed her natural locks are thinner and much straighter than how they usually appear in photos and on TV. Her hair on the sides of her head barely washed over her shoulders, while the rest of her tresses only went down as far as her upper back, as opposed to the extra-long hair she usually sports.

The former Flip or Flop star also let fans in on her natural color, which is a softer golden blonde on the top layers with darker locks underneath. Christina turned around while running her fingers through her hair to show off to her Instagram followers how she looks au naturel without extensions or coloring, giving a smile and a laugh as she turned to walk through the door of the salon and coming out looking like a different but just as beautiful person.

Courtesy of Christina Hall/Instagram (2)

“Nothing like new @bellamihair hand-tied extensions! I love the blend of the highlights and lowlights,” Christina gushed in the caption, while thanking Latitude 33 Hair Artistry in Anaheim, California, and stylist Nikki Aguilar for her transformation both in hair and camera-ready makeup.

“Chopped a little off, added some dimension, did our daily glam, just as obsessed as always,” Nikki wrote on her Instagram page next to the same video Christina shared.

After exiting the salon, the Christina on the Coast star had much blonder hair that went down past her elbows in length, along with gorgeous waves in place of her straight natural locks. Her hair was slightly braided on one side to give her a super stylish look, as she twirled and shook her gorgeous new tresses for the camera.

Christina also walked out with a very glam makeup job that could take her to the set of any TV or magazine shoot! She’s such a stunner, both makeup and hair extension free and all made up to look the television star that she is!